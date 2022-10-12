ASTORIA – Puppeteers for Fears, a puppet group based in Ashland, will bring “The Cabaret at the End of the World,” a musical horror and sci-fi show, to the Labor Temple Diner & Bar at 9 p.m. Friday.
Part of a seven-stop tour through Oregon, the show will feature a collection of original dance numbers, live music from The Elephant and, of course, puppet antics.
Admission is $15. The show contains adult content. For more information, visit www.puppeteersforfears.com.
