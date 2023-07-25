ASTORIA — Puppeteers for Fears, a musical puppet horror troupe, will bring “Cthulhu: The Musical” to the Labor Temple Diner & Bar at 7 p.m. Sunday as part of a summer tour.
Adapted for an irreverent live action rendition from the 1929 short story “The Call of Cthulhu” by H.P. Lovecraft, the show will feature a full cast of five actors with hand-and-rod puppets, a band and multimedia backgrounds.
The show will be directed by Katy Curtis with a script and music from playwright Josh Gross, and star Hunter Prutch, Alyssa Marie Mathews, Alex Giorgi, Jake Raiter and Forest Gilpin.
This show is intended for adult audiences. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.puppeteersforfears.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.