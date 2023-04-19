CANNON BEACH — Spring viewing of tufted puffins at Haystack Rock will be ushered in with a welcome ceremony from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Volunteers with the Haystack Rock Awareness Program, a group that aims to protect the sensitive intertidal areas near the rock through educational outreach, will be on hand with spotting scopes, interpretive stations, an art table and more throughout the morning.
From 9 to 11 a.m., talks on spotting puffins as well as games and trivia will be broadcast on Facebook and Instagram live in addition to in-person events. For more information, contact 503-436-8079 or visit www.haystackrockawareness.com.
