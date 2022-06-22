SEASIDE – The Pride in Seaside festival will host a set of events throughout downtown Seaside from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Celebrating the LGBTQ community and allies, the event will begin with a walk on the Seaside Promenade, starting from 12th Avenue at noon and ending at the beach with a series of presentations from community speakers.
At 1 p.m., a picnic lunch with music and an open mic session will be held at Quatat Park. Later, the festival will host a showing of "The Greatest Showman" at the Sunset Recreation Center gymnasium at 6 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Participants are asked to bring lunch to the picnic. For more information, visit www.prideinseaside.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.