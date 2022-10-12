ASTORIA – Lower Columbia Preservation Society is seeking haunted accounts of local homes.
Staff and volunteers at the society will comb though archives to connect submissions of historic events to submitted stories, culminating in three locations appearing in a seasonal “Topics in Preservation” event Oct. 26.
Submissions should include an address and brief account of experiences and can be entered at www.lcpsociety.org/haunted.
