ASTORIA — Lindsay Aylesworth, marine reserves program leader at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the state’s marine reserves program with a presentation in the Fort George Brewery Lovell Showroom at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Aylesworth will discuss research and conservation progress made within these delicate ecosystems along the Oregon Coast, including Cape Falcon Marine Reserve, near Manzanita, as well as the future of marine reserves.
The talk will be held as part of the monthly Nature Matters series, a collaboration between the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, North Coast Watershed Association and Fort George Brewery.
This event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6 p.m., dinner and drinks will be available. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/lewi.
