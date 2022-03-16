ASTORIA – The Liberty Theatre presents “Purple Reign,” a tribute concert to musician Prince from the Portland Cello Project, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The Portland Cello Project, an alt-classical ensemble under the artistic direction of Douglas Jenkins, aims to bring the cello to unexpected places, playing nontraditional music alongside classical works.
The ensemble is joined for this event by musicians Saeeda Wright and Tyrone Hendrix, both of whom have worked with Prince. Wright is also a soloist with the Oregon Symphony and has been a regular participant in Portland’s Annual Blues Festival.
Admission for the event is $35. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required for all attendees. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
