PORTLAND — The Portland Audubon Society will offer a virtual training session for those interested in helping to monitor the North Coast's black oystercatchers on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The session, a partnership with the Friends of Cape Falcon, Haystack Rock Awareness Program and other local and state organizations, aims to educate community members about the challenges faced by black oystercatchers and prepare them to participate in a community nest monitoring program.
This event is free and open to all. For more information, visit www.audubonportland.org.
