CLATSKANIE — The C.C. Stern Type Foundry will commemorate the launch of a broadside by Oregon Poet Laureate Emeritus Paulann Petersen with a poetry reading and event at the Clatskanie Cultural Center beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The broadside will feature Petersen’s poem “A Backstory Beyond My Recounting,” from the new collection “My Kindred.” This event marks the release of the C.C. Stern Type Foundry’s third printed broadside as part of the Pacific Northwest Poets Laureate Project.
Petersen served as Oregon Poet Laureate from 2010 to 2014, and is the author of five chapbooks and seven poetry collections. The broadside is printed using metal type cast at the C.C. Stern Type Foundry, using traditional type founding and printing techniques.
An open house will be offered prior to the 1 p.m. reading and before a 6 p.m. event. Both are free, however registration is required. For more information and to register, visit www.metaltype.org.
