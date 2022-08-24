LONG BEACH, Wash. – The Wacky Putt-Putt mini-golf tournament, organized by Wellspring Community Network, will take place at Fun Beach Fun Center from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday.
With a theme of "under the sea," this year's tournament will allow teams between two and four players to arrange a start time and play to support local nonprofits. Prizes will be awarded to three teams scoring the most points, as well as the team with the biggest age spread and the team with the best costumes.
Tickets cost $30 per individual or $100 per team. For more information, visit www.wellspringpacificcounty.org.
