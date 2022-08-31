ASTORIA – Multilingual musical ensemble Pink Martini will perform a set of songs in over 25 languages at Liberty Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
With over a dozen musicians, the band has performed with more than 70 orchestras worldwide and sold over 3 million albums.
Admission is $45 to $65. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
