ASTORIA — The Pier 39 Fisherman’s Suites will host an inaugural pop-up event featuring cyanotype works by Karen Johanson on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will mark the beginning of the summer season for the Pier 39 Saturday Market, and will also feature journals, cards, home goods and clothing.
Johanson is a Northwest fine art photographer specializing in the process of cyanotype works, with pieces reflecting urban life and architectural elements.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/pier39astoria.
