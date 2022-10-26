ASTORIA – Pianist Lino Rivera will be in residence Saturday and Sunday at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts.
Rivera, a music professor at St. Mary’s College of California, will offer a class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, with students performing in concert at 7 p.m., followed by a performance from Rivera at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The class is free and open to the public, with donations welcome. Admission for the concert is $17. For more information about the residency, visit www.partnersforthepac.org.
