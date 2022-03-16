ILWACO, Wash. — The Peninsula Quilt Guild presents the 25th annual “Quilting At The Beach” show at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Postponed multiple times, the museum is proud to display more than 100 quilts. Raffle tickets will be available for a large prize quilt, pictured, featuring the pattern “Glacier Star,” designed by Judy Niemeyer and made by Lynda Kelt Newell. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn at 3 p.m. on Sunday, the winner need not be present.
Admission to the show is free. Raffle tickets are $1 and benefit local charities supported by the guild. Masks and other COVID safety precautions are required.
