RAYMOND, Wash. — The Wardens, a trio of current and retired Canadian National Park rangers, will give listeners a taste of the backcountry with a performance of original songs at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Raymond Theatre.
“In short, The Wardens are first and foremost protectors of the wild, and their music reflects that work,” reads a press release for the show, which is part of the theater’s Sunday Afternoon Live series.
Music from The Wardens focuses on harrowing encounters, mountain rescues and other adventures of the Canadian Rockies. The band consists of Ray Schmidt on upright bass, Scott Ward on guitar and “deputy warden” Scott Duncan on fiddle.
Tickets for the show are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For more information, visit www.sundayafternoonlive.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.