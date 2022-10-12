SEASIDE – Dane Osis, park ranger at Fort Stevens State Park, will give a presentation on mushrooms of Clatsop County at 2 p.m. Saturday in the community room at Seaside Library.
Osis will discuss a variety of local fungi, both edible and poisonous, flourishing due to the area’s high precipitation and humidity. The presentation will also include rules, regulations and gear needed for mushroom foraging.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.seasidelibrary.org.
