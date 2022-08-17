Pamyua album art

Inuit soul music group Pamyua will perform in Astoria on Saturday.

ASTORIA – Inuit music and dance troupe Pamyua will perform at Liberty Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The group showcases traditional melodies paired with contemporary vocals as a platform to celebrate Indigenous Alaskan knowledge and history.

Admission is $15 to $37. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.

