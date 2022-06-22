CANNON BEACH – Painter Hazel Schlesinger will host a plein air workshop at Les Shirley Park beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday and continuing through Saturday evening.
The workshop, hosted with Northwest by Northwest Gallery, will focus on Schlesinger’s painting techniques, continuing into the sunset hours.
Registration for the workshop costs $250. Participants are asked to bring an easel, palette, brushes, paints, sketchbook and other desired materials, as well as lunch and weather appropriate clothing. For more information and to register for the workshop, visit www.nwbynw gallery.com.
