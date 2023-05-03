ILWACO, Wash. — Washington State University Master Gardeners of Pacific County will offer a plant clinic and information session at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Gardeners will offer help with plant concerns at the museum's Discovery Garden. Visitors are encouraged to bring plants or plant samples along with questions.
For more information, contact Bev Arnoldy at bevarnoldy@gmail.com or visit www.extension.wsu.edu/pacific/master-gardener-program
