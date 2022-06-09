Thursday, June 9
Gaming Club
4:30 p.m. Warrenton Community Library, 160 S. Main Ave., Warrenton. www.warrentonlibrary.org or 503-861-8156. Club meeting for gamers, open to students ages 12 to 18.
Paint and Sip
5 p.m. The Vineside Wine Bar, 100 39th St., Astoria. Cost for the class is $35. www.thevineside.com or 503-468-6106. Painting instruction and enjoyment.
Comedy Night
7 p.m. Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. $15 in advance or $20 at the door. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. Featuring a lineup of comedians.
Karaoke with Joe Bear
7 p.m. Labor Temple Diner & Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. www.labortemplebar.com or 503-325-0801. Karaoke event, ages 21 and over only.
Friday, June 10
Columbia Pacific Farmers Market
Noon to 5 p.m., Veterans Field, 111 3rd St. SE, Long Beach, Washington. https://www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.com or 360-642-2400. Fresh and local produce.
Live music at Buoy Beer Co.
6 p.m. Buoy Beer Co., 1 8th St., Astoria. www.buoybeer.com or 503-325-4540. Live music with a waterfront view.
Open mic
6:45 p.m, remote. www.peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. Virtual open mic night.
Pickleball Women’s Tournament
Sunset Empire Park & Recreation Center, 1140 Broadway St., Seaside. Cost for participation is $50. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Weekend pickleball tournament.
Saturday, June 11
Trestle Bay birding
9 to 10 a.m. Fort Stevens State Park, 100 Peter Iredale Road, Warrenton. www.seasideor.com/event/trestle-bay-birding or 503-861-3170. Guided walk with a park ranger to identify birds.
Ilwaco Saturday Market
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Port of Ilwaco, 165 Howerton Ave., Ilwaco, Washington. www.ilwacosaturdaymarket.com or 360-670-0120. Local market featuring fresh goods. *This event repeats on Saturdays through September.
Plant Clinic
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 SE Lake St., Ilwaco, Washington. www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.com or 503-298-3180. Questions answered by gardeners.
Illuminated Letters with Celtic Knots & Zentangle
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Astoria Art Loft, 106 3rd St., Astoria. Cost for participation is $80. www.astoriaartloft.com or 503-325-4442. Crafting course.
Sit & Stitch
3 to 4:30 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St., Astoria. www.homespunquilts.com or 503-325-3300. Knitting circle. *This event repeats on Saturdays.
Pickleball Tournament all gender event
Sunset Empire Park & Recreation Center, 1140 Broadway St., Seaside. Cost for participation is $50. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Second event in weekend tournament.
Sunday, June 12
North Coast Online Farmers Market
9 a.m. remote. www.northcoastfoodweb.localfoodmarketplace.com or 503-468-0921. Virtual market featuring small farms, local goods. Orders close on Tuesday.
Astoria Sunday Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., along 12th St., Astoria. www.astoriasundaymarket.com or 503-440-7168. Seasonal market featuring local goods. *This event repeats on Sundays through October.
True Life Trio
7:30 p.m. KALA, 1017 Marine Drive, Astoria. Admission for the show is $20. 503-338-4878. Singer-songwriter concert.
Pickleball Tournament men’s event
Sunset Empire Park & Recreation Center, 1140 Broadway St., Seaside. Cost for participation is $50. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Final event in weekend series.
Monday, June 13
Happy Chair Yoga
12:30 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center 1225 A Ave., Seaside. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Gentle yoga session.
Miss Oregon Scholarship Pageant
Seaside Civic and Convention Center, 415 1st Ave., Seaside. www.seasideor.com/event/miss-oregon-scholarship-pageant. Scholarship pageant for girls and women ages 17 to 24. Runs through Sunday, June 19.
Tuesday, June 14
Cannon Beach Farmers Market
1 to 5 p.m., Cannon Beach City Hall, 163 E Gower Ave., Cannon Beach. www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us or 503-436-8044. Weekly farmers market featuring local produce, goods. *This event repeats on Tuesdays through September.
Wednesday, June 15
Seaside Farmers Market
2 to 6 p.m., Downtown Seaside, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. www.seasidemarket.org or 503-738-3311. Weekly farmers market featuring local vendors. *This event repeats on Wednesdays through September
Merry Time Trivia
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. General knowledge trivia, hosted by Piper and Brandon. Sign up at 6 p.m.
Late(r) Night Trivia
8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. Sign up at 8 p.m., ages 21 and over only.
Thursday, June 16
Anime Club
4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Warrenton Community Library, 160 S. Main Ave., Warrenton. www.warrentonlibrary.org or 503-861-8156. Club for teens to watch anime and read manga.
Karaoke with Joe Bear
7 p.m. Labor Temple Diner & Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. www.labortemplebar.com or 503-325-0801. Karaoke event, ages 21 and over only.
Paint Night
6 p.m. Buddha Kat Winery, 37 N. Edgewood St., Seaside. 971-202-2146. Painting class with wine selections.
Tarot Wisdom Circle
6:30 to 8 p.m. Weird Sisters Freak Boutique, 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria. Cost for participating is $12. www.juliahesse.com or 970-570-9323. Tarot reading event.
