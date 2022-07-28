Thursday, July 28
Garden Party
1 p.m., Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd., Astoria. www.nps.gov/lewi or 503-861-4410. Community gardening event.
Volleyball
4 p.m., Sunset Empire Recreation Center, 1140 Broadway St., Seaside. Cost is $3. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Community volleyball event, ages 15 and over only.
Library Teen Advisory Board
4:30 p.m., Warrenton Community Library, 160 S. Main Ave., Warrenton. www.warrentonlibrary.org or 503-861-8156. Teens invited to suggest library programming.
Friday, July 29
Finnish-American Folk Festival
10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Naselle Grays-River Valley School District, 793 state Route 4, Naselle. www.nasellefinnfest.com or 360-484-3602. Featuring films, performances, cultural programming.
Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market
Noon to 5 p.m., Veterans Field, 111 Third St. S.E., Long Beach. www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.org or 360-642-2400. Farmers Market featuring local produce. *This event repeats on Fridays through September.
Long Beach Peninsula History Trolley
1 to 5 p.m., Long Beach Merchants Association, 202 Pacific Ave. S., Long Beach. Narrated trolley journeys.
Open Mic
6:45 p.m., Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave., Long Beach. 360-901-0962 or www.peninsulaartscenter.org. Open mic event.
“Letters to Anne of Green Gables”
7 p.m., Fort Columbia Theater, 475 U.S. Highway 101, Chinook. www.papatheater.org or 360-836-4488. Admission is $12.50 to $19. Theatre production.
Chalk Art Class
6 p.m., Sunset Empire Parks and Recreation Center, 1140 Broadway St., Seaside. www.seasideor.com or 503-738-3311. Sidewalk art class.
Saturday, July 30
Chalk Art Contest
9 a.m., Seaside Promenade, Seaside. www.seasideor.com or 503-738-3311. Cost is $35. Sidewalk art contest.
Finnish-American Folk Festival
10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Naselle Grays-River Valley School, 793 state Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-3602 or www.nasellefinnfest.com. Opening ceremony, performances, meals and vendors.
Ilwaco Saturday Market
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Port of Ilwaco, 165 Howerton Ave, Ilwaco. www.ilwacosaturdaymarket.com or 360-670-0120. Market featuring local produce and goods. *This event repeats on Saturdays through September.
Pier 39 Saturday Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pier 39, www.pier39-astoria.com. Seasonal market on the pier. *This event repeats on Saturdays through October.
Cannon Beach Corgi Day
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Between First Street and Ecola Creek, Cannon Beach. www.portlandcorgi.com. Beach event for corgis.
Astoria Open Studios Tour
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Various Locations, Astoria. www.astoriavisualarts.org or 503-741-9694. Weekend art studio tour.
Sit & Stitch
3 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St., Astoria. www.homespunquilts.com or 503-325-3300. Knitting circle. *This event repeats on Saturdays.
“Letters to Anne of Green Gables”
7 p.m., Fort Columbia Theater, 475 U.S. Highway 101, Chinook. www.papatheater.org or 360-836-4488. Admission is $12.50 to $19. Theatre production.
Sunday, July 31
North Coast Online Farmers Market
9 a.m., North Coast Food Web, 577 18th St., Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.localfoodmarketplace.com or 503-468-0921. Virtual market featuring small farms, local goods.
Astoria Sunday Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 12th St., Astoria. www.astoriasundaymarket.org or 503-440-7168. Seasonal market with produce, local arts & crafts, food and music. *This event repeats on Sundays through October.
Finnish-American Folk Festival
10 a.m. to noon, Naselle Grays-River Valley School, 793 state Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-3602 or www.nasellefinnfest.com. Community worship service and coffee hour.
Astoria Open Studios Tour
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Various Locations, Astoria. www.astoriavisualarts.org or 503-741-9694. Weekend art studio tour.
“Letters to Anne of Green Gables”
2 p.m., Fort Columbia Theater, 475 U.S. Highway 101, Chinook. www.papatheater.org or 360-836-4488. Admission is $12.50 to $19. Theatre production.
LaRhonda Steele concert
5 p.m., Cannon Beach City Park, Second and Spruce streets, Cannon Beach. www.tolovanaartscolony.org or 541-215-4445. Concert in the park.
Monday, Aug. 1
Fall Salmon Fishing
Buoy 10, Columbia River. www.travelastoria.com or 503-325-6311. Fall salmon retention opens.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Clatsop County Fair
10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Clatsop Fair & Expo Center, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria. www.clatsopcofair.com. Annual fair with performances, vendors and events.
Cannon Beach Farmers Market
1 to 5 p.m., Cannon Beach City Hall, 163 E Gower Ave., Cannon Beach. www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us or 503-436-8044. Weekly farmers market featuring local produce, goods. *This event repeats on Tuesdays through September.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Clatsop County Fair
10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Clatsop Fair & Expo Center, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria. www.clatsopcofair.com. Annual fair with performances, vendors and events.
Seaside Farmers Market
2 to 6 p.m., Downtown Seaside, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. www.seasidemarket.org or 503-738-3311. Weekly farmers market featuring local vendors. *This event repeats on Wednesdays through September.
Merry Time Trivia
6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. Cost for participating is $2. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. General knowledge trivia, hosted by Piper and Brandon. Sign up at 6 p.m. Ages 21 and over only.
Late(r) Night Trivia
8:30 to 10 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. Late night trivia featuring additional topics. Sign up at 8 p.m. Ages 21 and over only.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Clatsop County Fair
10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Clatsop Fair & Expo Center, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria. www.clatsopcofair.com. Annual fair with performances, vendors and events.
Birding Walk
7 a.m., Settling Ponds, Second Street, Cannon Beach. www.cannonbeach.org or 503-621-6170. Birding event.
Garden Party
1 p.m., Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd., Astoria. www.nps.gov/lewi or 503-861-4410. Community gardening event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.