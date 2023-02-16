Thursday, Feb. 16
Pickleball
9 to 11 a.m., Sunset Recreation Center, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Cost is $3 to $4. Indoor pickleball courts open.
Crafternoon
3 p.m., Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way, Ilwaco. www.facebook.com/events/478849677386640/478849717386636 or 360-642-3044. Crafting group.
North Coast Online Farmers Market
3 p.m., North Coast Food Web, 1152 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. Online farmers market for local vendors, order online Sunday through Tuesday, then pick up on Thursday.
Faculty Art Show Reception
6 to 8 p.m., Royal Nebeker Art Gallery, 1651 Lexington Ave., Astoria. www.clatsopcc.edu or 503-338-2411. Reception for Clatsop Community College art show.
“Guilty Conscience”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheate.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Murder mystery play.
Friday, Feb. 17
Virtual Open Mic
6:45 p.m., Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave., Long Beach. www.peninsulaartscenter.org or 360-901-0962. Virtual open mic event. *This event repeats on Fridays.
“Guilty Conscience”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheate.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Murder mystery play.
The Secret Beach & Jeremy James Meyer Concert
8 p.m., Labor Temple Diner & Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. www.labortemplebar.com or 503-325-0801. Music show.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Music Workshop
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sou’wester Lodge, 3728 J Place, Seaview. www.souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Workshop on cultural values of music.
Nordic Winter Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Suomi Hall, 244 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.facebook.com/suomihall or 503 791-2401. Breakfast tables are $12 to $20. Market of art, antiques and traditional Panukakku breakfast.
Festival of Dark Arts
Noon to 9:30 p.m., Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. www.fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Festival celebrating dark beer, with live music, ice sculpting, tattoo artists and more.
Astoria Go Club
12:30 p.m., Astoria Library, 450 10th St. Astoria. www.astoriagoclub.com or 503-325-7323. Gaming event.
Caring For Your Family’s Treasures
1 p.m., Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake St., Ilwaco. www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org or 360-642-3446. Presentation on preserving family keepsakes.
Sit & Stitch
3 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St., Astoria. www.homespunquilts.com or 503-325-3300. Knitting circle. *This event repeats on Saturdays.
Faith & Majesty Concert
7 p.m., Sou’wester Lodge, 3728 J Place, Seaview. www.souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Indie folk music concert.
“Guilty Conscience”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheate.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Murder mystery play.
Sunday, Feb. 19
The Wardens Concert
2 p.m., Raymond Theatre, 323 Third St., Raymond. www.sundayafternoonlive.org or 360-942-4127. Concert as part of Sunday Afternoon Live series.
“Guilty Conscience”
3 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheate.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Murder mystery play.
Karaoke With Connor
7 to 10 p.m., Labor Temple Diner & Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. www.labortemplebar.com or 503-325-0801. Karaoke event.
Monday, Feb. 20
Happy Chair Yoga
10:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 A Ave., Seaside. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Gentle yoga session.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Jack Russell Wildlife Meet And Greet
4:30 p.m., Astoria Elks Lodge No. 180, 453 11th St., Astoria. www.travelastoria.com. Ribbon cutting, catered hors d’oeuvres.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Coloring Contest
2 to 8 p.m., Silver Salmon Grille, 1105 Commercial St., Astoria. www.silversalmongrille.com or 503-338-6640. Contest and open house with appetizers.
Merry Time Trivia
6:30 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. Cost is $2. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. General knowledge trivia. Sign up at 6 p.m. Ages 21 and over only.
Bingo Trivia
9 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. Part trivia, part bingo event hosted by Steven Culbreath. Ages 21 and over only.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Crafternoon
3 p.m., Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way, Ilwaco. www.facebook.com/events/478849677386640/478849717386636 or 360-642-3044. Crafting group.
North Coast Online Farmers Market
3 p.m., North Coast Food Web, 1152 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. Online farmers market for local vendors, order online Sunday through Tuesday, then pick up on Thursday.
Acrylic Painting Workshop
6 p.m., Dawning’s Art Studio, 1500 Oster Rd., Gearhart. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $70 to $175. Art workshop.
