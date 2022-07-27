MANZANITA – Anis Mojgani, Oregon’s poet laureate, will read from his works at Hoffman Center for the Arts at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Mojgani is the author of five books, a libretto and a forthcoming children’s book. His reading will close the center’s monthlong poetry walk.
This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. For more information and to register, visit www.hoffmanarts.org.
