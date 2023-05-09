ASTORIA — Anis Mojgani, Oregon's 10th poet laureate, will visit the Astoria Library at 6 p.m. May 18 to read and answer questions from the community.
Mojgani, who lives in Portland, is the author of six books of poetry, an opera libretto and an upcoming children’s picture book. His work often explores ideas connected to diaspora, memory, grief and vulnerability.
This free event is sponsored by The Writer's Guild of Astoria. For more information, visit www.thewritersguild.org.
