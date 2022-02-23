PORTLAND — The Oregon Historical Society is launching a new public online database, the Museum Collection Portal, which highlights the fascinating collection of objects in its care.
The Oregon Historical Society museum preserves more than 75,000 objects documenting the region’s history, including clothing, textiles, artworks, vehicles, equipment and more. The portal provides access to the records for over 10,000 of these objects, with new records added regularly.
Visitors can search the collection by name, description, maker or date. Some objects are sorted by topics of interest, such as the Oregon Trail or Lewis and Clark Centennial Exposition. The portal also features recent additions to the museum, as well as objects featured in the museum’s permanent exhibition, Experience Oregon. Each object record includes an image of the object along with its provenance, which is the history of the object’s ownership.
“The Portal is an important tool for researchers, students and curious individuals around the world,” said Nicole Yasuhara, deputy museum director. “We hope that users will discover the amazing objects that (the museum) stewards, and in doing so, will learn something new about Oregon history.”
The museum collection can be found at museumcollection.ohs.org
