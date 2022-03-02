SALEM — Submissions are now open for the Oregon Blue Book’s biennial cover image contest.
Published since 1911, the book is produced by the Oregon State Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office, and is the state’s official almanac. Two images from this year’s contest entries will be selected for display on the front and back covers of the 2023-2024 edition.
“The Oregon Blue Book has been connecting Oregonians to their government, our state’s special places and each other since 1911,” Stephanie Clark, state archivist and head of the Secretary of State’s Archives Division, said.
This contest is open to Oregon residents and all entries must be captured in Oregon.
Images can be submitted online or through postal mail, with a deadline of Oct. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.