SKAMOKAWA, Wash. – Find locally handmade items, gifts, books and refreshments at the Deck The Hall Holiday Open House, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Friends of Skamokawa River Life Interpretive Center.
The event, hosted by Friends of Skamokawa, will raise funds to help maintain property and provide public programs for the local community. Regular weekly hours of the open house will continue through Dec. 11.
For more information, contact Lori Cagle at 360-795-3007 or visit www.friendsofskamokawa.org
