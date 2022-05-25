MANZANITA – The North Tillamook Library Friends will host an annual book sale on Friday and Saturday at the North Tillamook Library.
The friends’ presale, open to Friends of the Library members, will take place on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., while the main event will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.northtillamooklibrary.org.
