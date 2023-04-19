ASTORIA — The North Coast Symphonic Band, led by Terry Dahlgren, will perform “Jazz, Pop, and Rock & Roll,” a genre-bending music program, at the Liberty Theatre at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The band will play an eclectic mix, including Duke Ellington, The Beatles and The Blues Brothers. According to Dahlgren, the first half of the program will feature St. Louis blues, followed by medleys and rock pieces. Brian Bergman, board president of the North Coast Symphonic Band, will be the concert’s emcee.
Local group Quadrophone Sax Quartet will perform a prelude at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and free for students.
The band is also open to interested local musicians with advanced performance skills.
Rehearsals take place from 7 to 9 p.m. each Monday. Musicians interested in joining should email encore1@charter.net or call 503-861-1328. For more information about the performance, call 503-298-1087 or visit www.northcoastsymphonicband.org.
