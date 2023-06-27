ASTORIA — The North Coast Symphonic Band, conducted by Terry Dahlgren, will perform a patriotic set titled “An American Celebration” at 7 p.m. Monday.
Dahlgren describes the concert as “a slice of Americana,” consisting of traditional marches, a roundup of Western movie themes, symphonic marches from John Williams and songs from “The Music Man.”
Featured as a solo vocalist for the show will be local actor and singer Deac Guidi. Brian Bergman, North Coast Symphonic Band board president, will emcee.
Admission is free for this event. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
