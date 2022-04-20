ASTORIA – The North Coast Symphonic Band will continue its 42nd season with "Movies, Musicals, Marches and More," a performance paying tribute to the history of cinema and performance, at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Liberty Theatre.
Retired music educator Terry Dahlgren, who taught for many years in Seaside schools, will guest conduct for this performance.
The concert will include favorites from modern films like "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Music for a Darkened Theater" alongside theater selections from titles like "Les Miserables" and marches like Karl L. King’s "Circus Days."
General admission for the performance is $15 for adults and $8 for students. Doors open at 1 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
