ASTORIA – The North Coast Symphonic Band will conclude its 42nd season with a concert titled “From Sea to Shining Sea” at the Liberty Theatre at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The performance will feature guest conductor Brett Paschal, and will consist of an exciting mix of American favorites, including the traditional armed forces medley and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
This event is free and open to the public, with donations accepted. Doors open at 6 p.m., concessions will be available. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.