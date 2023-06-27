ASTORIA — North Coast Food Web will gather local farmers, growers and food consumers for casual conversation at the North Coast Summer Social, an event at the Astoria Food Hub from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday.
Guests are invited to enjoy snacks and learn about sustainable growing practices.
The event will include a pop-up from from Clatskanie-based Barking Dog Farm, a producer taking part in the Food Web's weekly North Coast Online Farmers Market. For more information about the market and event, visit www.northcoastfoodweb.org.
