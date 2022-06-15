SEASIDE – North Coast Land Conservancy will host a barn picnic at Circle Creek Conservation Center at noon on Wednesday.
This event offers a chance to explore the conservancy’s flagship property while sharing a picnic lunch with family, friends and neighbors. The event will also feature live music and guided hikes, as well as a wine pull fundraiser benefiting coastal conservation efforts.
Attendees are asked to bring lunch and other picnic supplies, such as chairs and blankets. Twenty five bottles of wine will be available at $20 each. For more information, visit www.nclctrust.org.
