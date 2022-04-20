WARRENTON – The Alliance for Equity in Education and the Regional Educator Network will host the North Coast Inclusion Seminar at Camp Kiwanilong on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The seminar will focus on equity in local schools and communities, featuring a variety of speakers, including writer and artist Donovan Scribes. Workshop sessions focused on identity and inclusion will be hosted by a variety of individuals and groups, including activist Tessa James Scheller of the Lower Columbia Q Center, Clatsop-Nehalem tribe member Richard Basch, Clatsop Community College instructor Amanda Daniela Cortez, Tillamook Bay Community College faculty member Nora Karena, speaker and activist Michelle M. Osborne and more.
This event is free and open to the public. Coffee and lunch will be provided. Some activities will take place outdoors. For more information and to register, visit www.facebook.com/clatsopcccommunityed.
