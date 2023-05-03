ASTORIA — The Alliance for Equity in Education and the Astoria School District will host the second annual North Coast Inclusion Seminar from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Clatsop Community College.
The event will begin with a land acknowledgment and honoring of the Chinook Nation by Chris Breitmeyer, the president of Clatsop Community College. Following as a keynote speaker will be Keith Jones, a hip-hop artist and president of Soul Touchin’ Experiences, an organization focused on inclusion, civil rights and centering disabled experiences.
A series of workshop and reflective sessions will continue through the afternoon, focusing on topics of history, accessibility, decolonization, LGBTQ+ issues, inclusive teaching and more.
This is a free event. Coffee and lunch will be provided. For more information, visit www.clatsopcc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.