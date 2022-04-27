ASTORIA — North Coast Online Farmers’ Market, a weekly digital outlet from the North Coast Food Web, will reopen on Sunday at 9 a.m.
Formerly known as Small Farms Market Day, the new market will allow customers to order goods online each week beginning each Sunday at 9 a.m. and running through Tuesday at midnight. Items can be picked up at the North Coast Food Web each Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m.
More than 40 local farms and food merchants on the North Coast will offer a rotating supply of items at the market. Customers can also take advantage of a limited match program on fresh fruits and vegetables. For more information, visit www.northcoastfoodweb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.