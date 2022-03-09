ASTORIA – The Liberty Theatre presents North Coast Comedy Night, the first of a new series of live stand-up shows, on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Hosted by Drew Wilson-McGrath, this event will feature headlining comedian Tyler Boeh, known for winning over Northwest audiences with his quick wit, charm and relatable humor. Also featured is Oregon comedy scene staple Tory Ward, whose biting and cavalier observations on family, personal health and dating are sure to bring laughs.
Admission for the event is $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required for all attendees. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.libertyastoria.org. This event is for those 21 and over only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.