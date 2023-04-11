ASTORIA — The North Coast Chorale will celebrate the arrival of spring with “Hallelujah! A Spring Revival,” a fundraising concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts.
Proceeds from the show will benefit preservation efforts at the Larsen Center, a historic venue committed to showcasing local arts.
The performance will feature soloists ChrisLynn Taylor and Bereniece Jones-Centeno, with a variety of sacred, gospel and secular music. Pieces were chosen by seasoned chorale members, with selections from Mozart, Mendelsohn and Schubert, as well as current composers including Ennio Morricone, Pepper Choplin and Karl Jenkins.
Admission is $20. For more information and to buy tickets, call 503-338-9132 or visit www.partnersforthepac.org.
