ASTORIA — The North Coast Chorale will perform a selection of Easter hymns, chorales, spirituals and gospel songs at the First Presbyterian Church in Astoria at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Founded to promote choral literature and music education, the North Coast Chorale has offered musical fellowship in a community setting for more than 30 years. With direction from Denise Reed and support from the Oregon Arts Commission and Oregon Cultural Trust, the group follows an annual calendar of performances, including this much anticipated spring concert.
Admission to the concert is free, while donations are appreciated. Masks and COVID vaccination are encouraged for all attendees. For more information, visit www.northcoastchorale.org.
