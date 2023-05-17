ASTORIA — The North Coast Chorale’s latest concert will focus on “Beauty Out of Chaos,” an illustration of social injustice and overcoming. The performance is set for 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts.
Directed by Vincent Jones-Centeno, the chorale will present selections from “West Side Story,” “Les Miserables” and “The Sound of Music,” featuring Phyllis Taylor on the cello and a variety of soloists. The group will also collaborate with the Astoria Conservatory of Music.
Admission is $17. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 503-338-9132 or visit www.partnersforthepac.org.
