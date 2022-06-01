ASTORIA – The North Coast Chamber Orchestra will perform a series of two concerts titled “European Enchantment,” closing out the group’s season, on Friday and Sunday.
The first of these two performances will take place at St. Catherine Episcopal Church in Nehalem at 7 p.m. on Friday, followed by an outdoor performance at Camp Kiwanilong in Warrenton at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Under the direction of conductor Cory Pederson, the group consists of soloists, a string ensemble and full orchestra, made up of dedicated local musicians.
Admission for both performances is $10 for adults and $5 for students and those under 12, available at the door. Proof of COVID vaccination required for all attendees. For more information, visit www.northoregoncoastsymphony.org.
