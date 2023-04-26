ASTORIA — The North Coast Big Band, composed of local musicians and educators, will perform a benefit concert at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The group, led by Lee Stromquist and featuring vocalist Brian Bergman, will perform a collection of big band-era music. Performing soloists include David Drury, Scott Cuthbert, Steve Kienberger, Terry Dahlgren, Tom and Kathleen Strecker, Judy Shatto, Brian Bergman, Brian Woolsey and Jesse Strauch.
Admission is $15, doors open at 2:30 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, contact 503-338-9132 or visit www.larsencenter.org.
