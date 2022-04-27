ASTORIA — The North Coast Big Band will perform a jazz concert at the Charlene Larsen Performing Arts Center on Sunday at 4 p.m.
The show will feature local jazz musicians Brian Bergman, Scott Cuthbert, Terry Dahlgren, Dave Drury, Judy Shatto and Jesse Strauch in celebration of music from the big band era.
Admission for the show is $15. Masks and social distancing are required. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.partnersforthepac.org.
