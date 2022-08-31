ASTORIA – Liberty Theatre will present Nerdsdaynitelive!, an event featuring a series of tabletop role-playing games, in the McTavish Room at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The event, focused on interactive storytelling, will feature games such as Dungeons & Dragons, Alien and Call of Cthulu.
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
