LONG BEACH, Wash. – Songwriter and guitarist Casey Neill will perform a solo show at the Peninsula Arts Center on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Neill combines thoughtful lyricism and Irish folk music training with energy that ranges from serene acoustic ballads to pop punk enthusiasm, an ode to iconic music scenes of the Northwest.
Admission for the show is $20, seating will be limited. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.peninsulaartscenter.org.
