NEHALEM — Nehalem Bay State Park and Oregon Equestrian Trails are seeking volunteers to help with the restoration of a horse campground area on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Volunteers will help to remove invasive plant species like Scotch broom and blackberry, participating as part of Oregon State Parks’ “100 Volunteer Projects for 100 Years” series, celebrating the parks’ centennial anniversary.
Interested community members are asked to register online and should bring gloves and drinking water to the event. Hand tools and other equipment will be provided. Volunteers should prepare for work on gravel and other uneven surfaces.
This event is open to all ages, however volunteers 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit www.oregonstateparks.org.
