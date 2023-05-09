NEHALEM — A plant sale and Mother's Day event, organized by the Nehalem Bay Garden Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at 43080 North Fork Rd.
Hanging baskets, perennials, annuals, shrubs, trees, houseplants, herbs, succulents, vegetables and more will be available, as will gift items and raffle prizes.
On Saturday, children are invited to plant small gardens, with all materials provided.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or 6 for $20. Cash and check payments are encouraged. Proceeds will benefit local community organizations.
