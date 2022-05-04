NEHALEM – The Nehalem Bay Garden Club will host a plant sale featuring new additions to its collection on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Among the sale’s highlights will be dried flower arrangements and wreaths from River City Flower Farm, an extensive selection of regionally grown tomatoes and handmade Mother’s Day gifts from garden club members. This in addition to the club’s mainstay selection of succulents, herbs, annuals, perennials and native plants.
The event will also feature a raffle for a robotic vacuum. Tickets can be purchased for $5 each or in packs of six for $20.
This event is free and open to the public, with proceeds from sales and raffle tickets benefiting local food programs and community organizations.
