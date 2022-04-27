ASTORIA — Coastal specialist Alex Stote and Willapa-Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association executive director David Beugli will give a talk on the highly invasive European green crab at Fort George Brewery's Lovell Showroom on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Considered one of the most widespread invasive species in estuarine waters, the European green crab has grown in population along the Oregon and Washington state coasts in recent years, threatening other native species.
This event is part of "Nature Matters," a program featuring monthly conversations hosted by Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in partnership with the North Coast Watershed Association, Lewis and Clark National Park Association and Fort George Brewery.
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/lewi.
